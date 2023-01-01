50 Algerian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert DZD to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 dzd
2.66 cny

1.00000 DZD = 0.05313 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869351.0903590.83871.4941.663130.9644518.7112
1 GBP1.1502811.2542104.4891.71851.913061.1093921.5229
1 USD0.917150.797321183.31151.37021.525320.884517.1607
1 INR0.01100850.009570360.012003110.01644670.01830860.01061680.205982

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DZD0.05313 CNY
5 DZD0.26563 CNY
10 DZD0.53127 CNY
20 DZD1.06254 CNY
50 DZD2.65634 CNY
100 DZD5.31269 CNY
250 DZD13.28172 CNY
500 DZD26.56345 CNY
1000 DZD53.12690 CNY
2000 DZD106.25380 CNY
5000 DZD265.63450 CNY
10000 DZD531.26900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Algerian Dinar
1 CNY18.82290 DZD
5 CNY94.11450 DZD
10 CNY188.22900 DZD
20 CNY376.45800 DZD
50 CNY941.14500 DZD
100 CNY1882.29000 DZD
250 CNY4705.72500 DZD
500 CNY9411.45000 DZD
1000 CNY18822.90000 DZD
2000 CNY37645.80000 DZD
5000 CNY94114.50000 DZD
10000 CNY188229.00000 DZD