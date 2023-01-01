20 Turkish liras to Algerian dinars

Convert TRY to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 try
100.06 dzd

1.00000 TRY = 5.00280 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41 UTC
TRY to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.443771.661580.9633518.8645
1GBP1.1553311.21385101.0591.667951.919591.1129921.7937
1USD0.951750.823825183.2551.37411.58140.9168517.9542
1INR0.01143170.00989520.012011310.01650470.01899470.01101260.215653

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Algerian Dinar
1 TRY5.00280 DZD
5 TRY25.01400 DZD
10 TRY50.02800 DZD
20 TRY100.05600 DZD
50 TRY250.14000 DZD
100 TRY500.28000 DZD
250 TRY1250.70000 DZD
500 TRY2501.40000 DZD
1000 TRY5002.80000 DZD
2000 TRY10005.60000 DZD
5000 TRY25014.00000 DZD
10000 TRY50028.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 DZD0.19989 TRY
5 DZD0.99944 TRY
10 DZD1.99888 TRY
20 DZD3.99776 TRY
50 DZD9.99440 TRY
100 DZD19.98880 TRY
250 DZD49.97200 TRY
500 DZD99.94400 TRY
1000 DZD199.88800 TRY
2000 DZD399.77600 TRY
5000 DZD999.44000 TRY
10000 DZD1998.88000 TRY