Euro to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Algerian dinars is currently 146.520 today, reflecting a 0.707% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.534% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 146.678 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 145.063 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.568% increase in value.