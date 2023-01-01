10 Nigerian nairas to Indian rupees

Convert NGN to INR at the real exchange rate

10 ngn
1.09 inr

1.00000 NGN = 0.10864 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59 UTC
NGN to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NGN → 0 INR
Mid market rate

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Indian rupees

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to INR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indian Rupee
1 NGN0.10864 INR
5 NGN0.54319 INR
10 NGN1.08637 INR
20 NGN2.17274 INR
50 NGN5.43185 INR
100 NGN10.86370 INR
250 NGN27.15925 INR
500 NGN54.31850 INR
1000 NGN108.63700 INR
2000 NGN217.27400 INR
5000 NGN543.18500 INR
10000 NGN1086.37000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 INR9.20497 NGN
5 INR46.02485 NGN
10 INR92.04970 NGN
20 INR184.09940 NGN
50 INR460.24850 NGN
100 INR920.49700 NGN
250 INR2301.24250 NGN
500 INR4602.48500 NGN
1000 INR9204.97000 NGN
2000 INR18409.94000 NGN
5000 INR46024.85000 NGN
10000 INR92049.70000 NGN