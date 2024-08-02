20 US dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert USD to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 usd
31,845.80 ngn

$1.000 USD = ₦1,592 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,660.74001,660.7400
Low1,527.30001,334.6500
Average1,593.14971,515.8127
Change4.09%15.44%
1 USD to NGN stats

The performance of USD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,660.7400 and a 30 day low of 1,527.3000. This means the 30 day average was 1,593.1497. The change for USD to NGN was 4.09.

The performance of USD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,660.7400 and a 90 day low of 1,334.6500. This means the 90 day average was 1,515.8127. The change for USD to NGN was 15.44.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 USD1,592.29000 NGN
5 USD7,961.45000 NGN
10 USD15,922.90000 NGN
20 USD31,845.80000 NGN
50 USD79,614.50000 NGN
100 USD159,229.00000 NGN
250 USD398,072.50000 NGN
500 USD796,145.00000 NGN
1000 USD1,592,290.00000 NGN
2000 USD3,184,580.00000 NGN
5000 USD7,961,450.00000 NGN
10000 USD15,922,900.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / US Dollar
1 NGN0.00063 USD
5 NGN0.00314 USD
10 NGN0.00628 USD
20 NGN0.01256 USD
50 NGN0.03140 USD
100 NGN0.06280 USD
250 NGN0.15701 USD
500 NGN0.31401 USD
1000 NGN0.62803 USD
2000 NGN1.25605 USD
5000 NGN3.14013 USD
10000 NGN6.28025 USD