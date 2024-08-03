US dollar to Nigerian nairas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the US dollar to Nigerian nairas history summary. This is the US dollar (USD) to Nigerian nairas (NGN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of USD and NGN historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
US dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for US dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,592.290 today, reflecting a -0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.187% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1,660.740 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 1,588.050 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 2.460% increase in value.
