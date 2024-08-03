US dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,592.290 today, reflecting a -0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.187% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1,660.740 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 1,588.050 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 2.460% increase in value.