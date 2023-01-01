1 Macanese pataca to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert MOP to AED at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Macanese Pataca
|1 AED
|2.19739 MOP
|5 AED
|10.98695 MOP
|10 AED
|21.97390 MOP
|20 AED
|43.94780 MOP
|50 AED
|109.86950 MOP
|100 AED
|219.73900 MOP
|250 AED
|549.34750 MOP
|500 AED
|1098.69500 MOP
|1000 AED
|2197.39000 MOP
|2000 AED
|4394.78000 MOP
|5000 AED
|10986.95000 MOP
|10000 AED
|21973.90000 MOP