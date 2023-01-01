5 Macanese patacas to Singapore dollars

Convert MOP to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 mop
0.83 sgd

1.00000 MOP = 0.16558 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Singapore Dollar
1 MOP0.16558 SGD
5 MOP0.82792 SGD
10 MOP1.65584 SGD
20 MOP3.31168 SGD
50 MOP8.27920 SGD
100 MOP16.55840 SGD
250 MOP41.39600 SGD
500 MOP82.79200 SGD
1000 MOP165.58400 SGD
2000 MOP331.16800 SGD
5000 MOP827.92000 SGD
10000 MOP1655.84000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 SGD6.03922 MOP
5 SGD30.19610 MOP
10 SGD60.39220 MOP
20 SGD120.78440 MOP
50 SGD301.96100 MOP
100 SGD603.92200 MOP
250 SGD1509.80500 MOP
500 SGD3019.61000 MOP
1000 SGD6039.22000 MOP
2000 SGD12078.44000 MOP
5000 SGD30196.10000 MOP
10000 SGD60392.20000 MOP