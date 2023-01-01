20 Singapore dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert SGD to MOP at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
119.95 mop

1.00000 SGD = 5.99769 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 SGD5.99769 MOP
5 SGD29.98845 MOP
10 SGD59.97690 MOP
20 SGD119.95380 MOP
50 SGD299.88450 MOP
100 SGD599.76900 MOP
250 SGD1499.42250 MOP
500 SGD2998.84500 MOP
1000 SGD5997.69000 MOP
2000 SGD11995.38000 MOP
5000 SGD29988.45000 MOP
10000 SGD59976.90000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Singapore Dollar
1 MOP0.16673 SGD
5 MOP0.83365 SGD
10 MOP1.66731 SGD
20 MOP3.33462 SGD
50 MOP8.33655 SGD
100 MOP16.67310 SGD
250 MOP41.68275 SGD
500 MOP83.36550 SGD
1000 MOP166.73100 SGD
2000 MOP333.46200 SGD
5000 MOP833.65500 SGD
10000 MOP1667.31000 SGD