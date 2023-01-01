5 US dollars to Macanese patacas

1.00000 USD = 8.03500 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Conversion rates US Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 USD8.03500 MOP
5 USD40.17500 MOP
10 USD80.35000 MOP
20 USD160.70000 MOP
50 USD401.75000 MOP
100 USD803.50000 MOP
250 USD2008.75000 MOP
500 USD4017.50000 MOP
1000 USD8035.00000 MOP
2000 USD16070.00000 MOP
5000 USD40175.00000 MOP
10000 USD80350.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / US Dollar
1 MOP0.12446 USD
5 MOP0.62228 USD
10 MOP1.24456 USD
20 MOP2.48912 USD
50 MOP6.22280 USD
100 MOP12.44560 USD
250 MOP31.11400 USD
500 MOP62.22800 USD
1000 MOP124.45600 USD
2000 MOP248.91200 USD
5000 MOP622.28000 USD
10000 MOP1244.56000 USD