US dollars to Malawian kwachas today

Convert USD to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
1,680,370 mwk

1.000 USD = 1,680 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
How to convert US dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 USD1,680.37000 MWK
5 USD8,401.85000 MWK
10 USD16,803.70000 MWK
20 USD33,607.40000 MWK
50 USD84,018.50000 MWK
100 USD168,037.00000 MWK
250 USD420,092.50000 MWK
500 USD840,185.00000 MWK
1000 USD1,680,370.00000 MWK
2000 USD3,360,740.00000 MWK
5000 USD8,401,850.00000 MWK
10000 USD16,803,700.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / US Dollar
1 MWK0.00060 USD
5 MWK0.00298 USD
10 MWK0.00595 USD
20 MWK0.01190 USD
50 MWK0.02976 USD
100 MWK0.05951 USD
250 MWK0.14878 USD
500 MWK0.29755 USD
1000 MWK0.59511 USD
2000 MWK1.19022 USD
5000 MWK2.97554 USD
10000 MWK5.95108 USD