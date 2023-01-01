US dollars to Malawian kwachas today

Convert USD to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
1,683,320 mwk

1.00000 USD = 1683.32000 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06437570.1164760.001065330.0007128780.000622760.005601540.0133877
1 INR15.533811.809310.01654870.01107370.009673840.08701330.207962
1 JPY8.585480.55269610.009146390.006119390.005346690.04809190.11494
1 CAD938.67460.4278109.33310.669160.5845695.2580212.5667

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 USD1683.32000 MWK
5 USD8416.60000 MWK
10 USD16833.20000 MWK
20 USD33666.40000 MWK
50 USD84166.00000 MWK
100 USD168332.00000 MWK
250 USD420830.00000 MWK
500 USD841660.00000 MWK
1000 USD1683320.00000 MWK
2000 USD3366640.00000 MWK
5000 USD8416600.00000 MWK
10000 USD16833200.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / US Dollar
1 MWK0.00059 USD
5 MWK0.00297 USD
10 MWK0.00594 USD
20 MWK0.01188 USD
50 MWK0.02970 USD
100 MWK0.05941 USD
250 MWK0.14852 USD
500 MWK0.29703 USD
1000 MWK0.59406 USD
2000 MWK1.18813 USD
5000 MWK2.97032 USD
10000 MWK5.94064 USD