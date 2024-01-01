Euros to Malawian kwachas today

Convert EUR to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,826,230 mwk

1.000 EUR = 1,826 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0241.531151.4853.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6271.948192.7275.054
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.391.722170.3994.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1621.128111.5952.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Malawian Kwacha
1 EUR1,826.23000 MWK
5 EUR9,131.15000 MWK
10 EUR18,262.30000 MWK
20 EUR36,524.60000 MWK
50 EUR91,311.50000 MWK
100 EUR182,623.00000 MWK
250 EUR456,557.50000 MWK
500 EUR913,115.00000 MWK
1000 EUR1,826,230.00000 MWK
2000 EUR3,652,460.00000 MWK
5000 EUR9,131,150.00000 MWK
10000 EUR18,262,300.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Euro
1 MWK0.00055 EUR
5 MWK0.00274 EUR
10 MWK0.00548 EUR
20 MWK0.01095 EUR
50 MWK0.02738 EUR
100 MWK0.05476 EUR
250 MWK0.13689 EUR
500 MWK0.27379 EUR
1000 MWK0.54758 EUR
2000 MWK1.09515 EUR
5000 MWK2.73789 EUR
10000 MWK5.47577 EUR