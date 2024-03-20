US dollars to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert USD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
6,922.50 bob

1.000 USD = 6.923 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2871.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6811.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.081.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 USD6.92250 BOB
5 USD34.61250 BOB
10 USD69.22500 BOB
20 USD138.45000 BOB
50 USD346.12500 BOB
100 USD692.25000 BOB
250 USD1,730.62500 BOB
500 USD3,461.25000 BOB
1000 USD6,922.50000 BOB
2000 USD13,845.00000 BOB
5000 USD34,612.50000 BOB
10000 USD69,225.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / US Dollar
1 BOB0.14446 USD
5 BOB0.72228 USD
10 BOB1.44456 USD
20 BOB2.88912 USD
50 BOB7.22280 USD
100 BOB14.44560 USD
250 BOB36.11400 USD
500 BOB72.22800 USD
1000 BOB144.45600 USD
2000 BOB288.91200 USD
5000 BOB722.28000 USD
10000 BOB1,444.56000 USD