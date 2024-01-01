10 Bolivian bolivianos to US dollars

Convert BOB to USD at the real exchange rate

10 bob
1.44 usd

Bs1.000 BOB = $0.1444 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
BOB to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14510.1453
Low0.14440.1443
Average0.14480.1448
Change-0.05%0.00%
1 BOB to USD stats

The performance of BOB to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1451 and a 30 day low of 0.1444. This means the 30 day average was 0.1448. The change for BOB to USD was -0.05.

The performance of BOB to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1453 and a 90 day low of 0.1443. This means the 90 day average was 0.1448. The change for BOB to USD was 0.00.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / US Dollar
1 BOB0.14440 USD
5 BOB0.72202 USD
10 BOB1.44404 USD
20 BOB2.88808 USD
50 BOB7.22020 USD
100 BOB14.44040 USD
250 BOB36.10100 USD
500 BOB72.20200 USD
1000 BOB144.40400 USD
2000 BOB288.80800 USD
5000 BOB722.02000 USD
10000 BOB1,444.04000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 USD6.92500 BOB
5 USD34.62500 BOB
10 USD69.25000 BOB
20 USD138.50000 BOB
50 USD346.25000 BOB
100 USD692.50000 BOB
250 USD1,731.25000 BOB
500 USD3,462.50000 BOB
1000 USD6,925.00000 BOB
2000 USD13,850.00000 BOB
5000 USD34,625.00000 BOB
10000 USD69,250.00000 BOB