Bolivian bolivianos to Philippine pesos today

Convert BOB to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
8,120.19 php

1.000 BOB = 8.120 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Philippine Peso
1 BOB8.12019 PHP
5 BOB40.60095 PHP
10 BOB81.20190 PHP
20 BOB162.40380 PHP
50 BOB406.00950 PHP
100 BOB812.01900 PHP
250 BOB2,030.04750 PHP
500 BOB4,060.09500 PHP
1000 BOB8,120.19000 PHP
2000 BOB16,240.38000 PHP
5000 BOB40,600.95000 PHP
10000 BOB81,201.90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PHP0.12315 BOB
5 PHP0.61575 BOB
10 PHP1.23150 BOB
20 PHP2.46300 BOB
50 PHP6.15750 BOB
100 PHP12.31500 BOB
250 PHP30.78750 BOB
500 PHP61.57500 BOB
1000 PHP123.15000 BOB
2000 PHP246.30000 BOB
5000 PHP615.75000 BOB
10000 PHP1,231.50000 BOB