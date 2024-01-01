Bolivian bolivianos to Euros today

Convert BOB to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
133.24 eur

1.000 BOB = 0.1332 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.369671,502.370.9220.788151.71556.222
1 CAD0.7351711.2121,104.970.6780.579111.58441.35
1 CLP0.0010.00111.5540.0010.0010.1570.058
1 NGN0.0010.0010.64410.0010.0010.1010.037

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Euro
1 BOB0.13324 EUR
5 BOB0.66622 EUR
10 BOB1.33244 EUR
20 BOB2.66488 EUR
50 BOB6.66220 EUR
100 BOB13.32440 EUR
250 BOB33.31100 EUR
500 BOB66.62200 EUR
1000 BOB133.24400 EUR
2000 BOB266.48800 EUR
5000 BOB666.22000 EUR
10000 BOB1,332.44000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bolivian Boliviano
1 EUR7.50503 BOB
5 EUR37.52515 BOB
10 EUR75.05030 BOB
20 EUR150.10060 BOB
50 EUR375.25150 BOB
100 EUR750.50300 BOB
250 EUR1,876.25750 BOB
500 EUR3,752.51500 BOB
1000 EUR7,505.03000 BOB
2000 EUR15,010.06000 BOB
5000 EUR37,525.15000 BOB
10000 EUR75,050.30000 BOB