1,000 clp
1.03 usd

1.000 CLP = 0.001027 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
1 USD10.7881.3591.3440.9221.53416.8321.658
1 GBP1.26911.7241.7061.171.94621.3612.104
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6791.12912.3881.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5221.233

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / US Dollar
1 CLP0.00103 USD
5 CLP0.00514 USD
10 CLP0.01027 USD
20 CLP0.02055 USD
50 CLP0.05137 USD
100 CLP0.10274 USD
250 CLP0.25685 USD
500 CLP0.51370 USD
1000 CLP1.02740 USD
2000 CLP2.05480 USD
5000 CLP5.13700 USD
10000 CLP10.27400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 USD973.33000 CLP
5 USD4,866.65000 CLP
10 USD9,733.30000 CLP
20 USD19,466.60000 CLP
50 USD48,666.50000 CLP
100 USD97,333.00000 CLP
250 USD243,332.50000 CLP
500 USD486,665.00000 CLP
1000 USD973,330.00000 CLP
2000 USD1,946,660.00000 CLP
5000 USD4,866,650.00000 CLP
10000 USD9,733,300.00000 CLP