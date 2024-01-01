1 Bolivian boliviano to Euros

Convert BOB to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 bob
0.13 eur

Bs1.000 BOB = €0.1323 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13420.1358
Low0.13190.1319
Average0.13310.1338
Change-0.44%-1.34%
1 BOB to EUR stats

The performance of BOB to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1342 and a 30 day low of 0.1319. This means the 30 day average was 0.1331. The change for BOB to EUR was -0.44.

The performance of BOB to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1358 and a 90 day low of 0.1319. This means the 90 day average was 0.1338. The change for BOB to EUR was -1.34.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Euro
1 BOB0.13228 EUR
5 BOB0.66141 EUR
10 BOB1.32281 EUR
20 BOB2.64562 EUR
50 BOB6.61405 EUR
100 BOB13.22810 EUR
250 BOB33.07025 EUR
500 BOB66.14050 EUR
1000 BOB132.28100 EUR
2000 BOB264.56200 EUR
5000 BOB661.40500 EUR
10000 BOB1,322.81000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bolivian Boliviano
1 EUR7.55968 BOB
5 EUR37.79840 BOB
10 EUR75.59680 BOB
20 EUR151.19360 BOB
50 EUR377.98400 BOB
100 EUR755.96800 BOB
250 EUR1,889.92000 BOB
500 EUR3,779.84000 BOB
1000 EUR7,559.68000 BOB
2000 EUR15,119.36000 BOB
5000 EUR37,798.40000 BOB
10000 EUR75,596.80000 BOB