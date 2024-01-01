Chilean pesos to Philippine pesos today

Convert CLP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
57.73 php

1.000 CLP = 0.05773 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1991.4741.6630.96618.246
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5771.7251.9461.1321.357
1 USD0.9220.788183.1941.3591.5340.89116.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Philippine Peso
1 CLP0.05773 PHP
5 CLP0.28864 PHP
10 CLP0.57728 PHP
20 CLP1.15457 PHP
50 CLP2.88642 PHP
100 CLP5.77284 PHP
250 CLP14.43210 PHP
500 CLP28.86420 PHP
1000 CLP57.72840 PHP
2000 CLP115.45680 PHP
5000 CLP288.64200 PHP
10000 CLP577.28400 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 PHP17.32250 CLP
5 PHP86.61250 CLP
10 PHP173.22500 CLP
20 PHP346.45000 CLP
50 PHP866.12500 CLP
100 PHP1,732.25000 CLP
250 PHP4,330.62500 CLP
500 PHP8,661.25000 CLP
1000 PHP17,322.50000 CLP
2000 PHP34,645.00000 CLP
5000 PHP86,612.50000 CLP
10000 PHP173,225.00000 CLP