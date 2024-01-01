Chilean pesos to Philippine pesos today

Convert CLP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
60.82 php

$1.000 CLP = ₱0.06082 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06450.0655
Low0.06080.0608
Average0.06240.0630
Change-2.84%0.07%
1 CLP to PHP stats

The performance of CLP to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0645 and a 30 day low of 0.0608. This means the 30 day average was 0.0624. The change for CLP to PHP was -2.84.

The performance of CLP to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0655 and a 90 day low of 0.0608. This means the 90 day average was 0.0630. The change for CLP to PHP was 0.07.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Philippine Peso
1 CLP0.06082 PHP
5 CLP0.30410 PHP
10 CLP0.60819 PHP
20 CLP1.21638 PHP
50 CLP3.04096 PHP
100 CLP6.08191 PHP
250 CLP15.20478 PHP
500 CLP30.40955 PHP
1000 CLP60.81910 PHP
2000 CLP121.63820 PHP
5000 CLP304.09550 PHP
10000 CLP608.19100 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 PHP16.44220 CLP
5 PHP82.21100 CLP
10 PHP164.42200 CLP
20 PHP328.84400 CLP
50 PHP822.11000 CLP
100 PHP1,644.22000 CLP
250 PHP4,110.55000 CLP
500 PHP8,221.10000 CLP
1000 PHP16,442.20000 CLP
2000 PHP32,884.40000 CLP
5000 PHP82,211.00000 CLP
10000 PHP164,422.00000 CLP