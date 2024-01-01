1 thousand Chilean pesos to Philippine pesos

Convert CLP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
58.05 php

1.00000 CLP = 0.05805 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Chilean pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Philippine Peso
1 CLP0.05805 PHP
5 CLP0.29027 PHP
10 CLP0.58055 PHP
20 CLP1.16110 PHP
50 CLP2.90274 PHP
100 CLP5.80549 PHP
250 CLP14.51372 PHP
500 CLP29.02745 PHP
1000 CLP58.05490 PHP
2000 CLP116.10980 PHP
5000 CLP290.27450 PHP
10000 CLP580.54900 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chilean Peso
1 PHP17.22510 CLP
5 PHP86.12550 CLP
10 PHP172.25100 CLP
20 PHP344.50200 CLP
50 PHP861.25500 CLP
100 PHP1722.51000 CLP
250 PHP4306.27500 CLP
500 PHP8612.55000 CLP
1000 PHP17225.10000 CLP
2000 PHP34450.20000 CLP
5000 PHP86125.50000 CLP
10000 PHP172251.00000 CLP