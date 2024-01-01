Bolivian bolivianos to Nigerian nairas today

Convert BOB to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
217,101 ngn

1.000 BOB = 217.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.369671,502.880.9220.788151.73556.208
1 CAD0.7351711.0561,105.10.6780.579111.57441.331
1 CLP0.0010.00111.5540.0010.0010.1570.058
1 NGN0.0010.0010.64310.0010.0010.1010.037

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Nigerian Naira
1 BOB217.10100 NGN
5 BOB1,085.50500 NGN
10 BOB2,171.01000 NGN
20 BOB4,342.02000 NGN
50 BOB10,855.05000 NGN
100 BOB21,710.10000 NGN
250 BOB54,275.25000 NGN
500 BOB108,550.50000 NGN
1000 BOB217,101.00000 NGN
2000 BOB434,202.00000 NGN
5000 BOB1,085,505.00000 NGN
10000 BOB2,171,010.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bolivian Boliviano
1 NGN0.00461 BOB
5 NGN0.02303 BOB
10 NGN0.04606 BOB
20 NGN0.09212 BOB
50 NGN0.23031 BOB
100 NGN0.46062 BOB
250 NGN1.15154 BOB
500 NGN2.30308 BOB
1000 NGN4.60616 BOB
2000 NGN9.21232 BOB
5000 NGN23.03080 BOB
10000 NGN46.06160 BOB