1 Bolivian boliviano to Nigerian nairas

Convert BOB to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 bob
230.00 ngn

Bs1.000 BOB = ₦230.0 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High240.3390240.3390
Low226.6070193.6800
Average232.5398221.5999
Change0.05%11.35%
1 BOB to NGN stats

The performance of BOB to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 240.3390 and a 30 day low of 226.6070. This means the 30 day average was 232.5398. The change for BOB to NGN was 0.05.

The performance of BOB to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 240.3390 and a 90 day low of 193.6800. This means the 90 day average was 221.5999. The change for BOB to NGN was 11.35.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Nigerian Naira
1 BOB230.00100 NGN
5 BOB1,150.00500 NGN
10 BOB2,300.01000 NGN
20 BOB4,600.02000 NGN
50 BOB11,500.05000 NGN
100 BOB23,000.10000 NGN
250 BOB57,500.25000 NGN
500 BOB115,000.50000 NGN
1000 BOB230,001.00000 NGN
2000 BOB460,002.00000 NGN
5000 BOB1,150,005.00000 NGN
10000 BOB2,300,010.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bolivian Boliviano
1 NGN0.00435 BOB
5 NGN0.02174 BOB
10 NGN0.04348 BOB
20 NGN0.08696 BOB
50 NGN0.21739 BOB
100 NGN0.43478 BOB
250 NGN1.08695 BOB
500 NGN2.17390 BOB
1000 NGN4.34780 BOB
2000 NGN8.69560 BOB
5000 NGN21.73900 BOB
10000 NGN43.47800 BOB