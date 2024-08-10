Bolivian boliviano to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Nigerian nairas is currently 230.001 today, reflecting a -0.686% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.404% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 237.246 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 226.115 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -2.814% decrease in value.