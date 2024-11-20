Bolivian boliviano to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Nigerian nairas is currently 249.279 today, reflecting a 0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.130% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 250.175 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 246.930 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.540% decrease in value.