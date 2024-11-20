Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars history summary. This is the Bolivian boliviano (BOB) to Canadian dollars (CAD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BOB and CAD historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
BOB to CAD conversion chart
1 BOB = 0.20176 CAD
Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars is currently 0.202 today, reflecting a -0.390% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.204 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.201 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.590% decrease in value.
How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
