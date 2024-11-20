Bolivian boliviano to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Japanese yen is currently 22.411 today, reflecting a 0.628% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 22.658 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 22.214 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.599% decrease in value.