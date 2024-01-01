Chilean pesos to Japanese yen today

Convert CLP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
154 jpy

$1.000 CLP = ¥0.1541 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17740.1774
Low0.15410.1541
Average0.16720.1695
Change-10.75%-5.80%
1 CLP to JPY stats

The performance of CLP to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1774 and a 30 day low of 0.1541. This means the 30 day average was 0.1672. The change for CLP to JPY was -10.75.

The performance of CLP to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1774 and a 90 day low of 0.1541. This means the 90 day average was 0.1695. The change for CLP to JPY was -5.80.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Japanese Yen
1 CLP0.15407 JPY
5 CLP0.77035 JPY
10 CLP1.54069 JPY
20 CLP3.08138 JPY
50 CLP7.70345 JPY
100 CLP15.40690 JPY
250 CLP38.51725 JPY
500 CLP77.03450 JPY
1000 CLP154.06900 JPY
2000 CLP308.13800 JPY
5000 CLP770.34500 JPY
10000 CLP1,540.69000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chilean Peso
100 JPY649.05800 CLP
1000 JPY6,490.58000 CLP
1500 JPY9,735.87000 CLP
2000 JPY12,981.16000 CLP
3000 JPY19,471.74000 CLP
5000 JPY32,452.90000 CLP
5400 JPY35,049.13200 CLP
10000 JPY64,905.80000 CLP
15000 JPY97,358.70000 CLP
20000 JPY129,811.60000 CLP
25000 JPY162,264.50000 CLP
30000 JPY194,717.40000 CLP