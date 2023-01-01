Chilean pesos to Japanese yen today

Convert CLP to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
171 jpy

1.00000 CLP = 0.17065 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873851.085790.34651.494191.677150.9642518.7342
1 GBP1.1443611.24245103.391.709921.919291.1034521.439
1 USD0.921050.804861183.2151.376251.544760.8881517.2554
1 INR0.01106850.009672070.012017110.01653850.01856350.0106730.207359

How to convert Chilean pesos to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Japanese Yen
1 CLP0.17065 JPY
5 CLP0.85327 JPY
10 CLP1.70654 JPY
20 CLP3.41308 JPY
50 CLP8.53270 JPY
100 CLP17.06540 JPY
250 CLP42.66350 JPY
500 CLP85.32700 JPY
1000 CLP170.65400 JPY
2000 CLP341.30800 JPY
5000 CLP853.27000 JPY
10000 CLP1706.54000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chilean Peso
100 JPY585.98200 CLP
1000 JPY5859.82000 CLP
1500 JPY8789.73000 CLP
2000 JPY11719.64000 CLP
3000 JPY17579.46000 CLP
5000 JPY29299.10000 CLP
5400 JPY31643.02800 CLP
10000 JPY58598.20000 CLP
15000 JPY87897.30000 CLP
20000 JPY117196.40000 CLP
25000 JPY146495.50000 CLP
30000 JPY175794.60000 CLP