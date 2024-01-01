Chilean Peso (CLP)
The Chilean peso is the official currency of Chile. The peso’s currency code is CLP and the symbol is $. ‘CLP$’ can be used to distinguish it from the US dollar. Its conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The peso is a fiat currency.
Currency name
Chilean Peso
Currency symbol
$
CLP exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|CAD
|SGD
|EUR
|AUD
|MXN
|NZD
|From CLP
|0.00105
|0.00082
|0.00146
|0.00139
|0.00096
|0.00161
|0.02016
|0.00176
|To CLP
|951.06500
|1217.84000
|685.57600
|716.89200
|1037.66000
|619.28600
|49.60180
|566.64500
