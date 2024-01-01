Chilean pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CLP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.94 pen

$1.000 CLP = S/.0.003935 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0042
Low0.00390.0039
Average0.00400.0041
Change-3.17%-0.73%
1 CLP to PEN stats

The performance of CLP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0040. The change for CLP to PEN was -3.17.

The performance of CLP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0039. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for CLP to PEN was -0.73.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CLP0.00394 PEN
5 CLP0.01968 PEN
10 CLP0.03935 PEN
20 CLP0.07870 PEN
50 CLP0.19676 PEN
100 CLP0.39351 PEN
250 CLP0.98378 PEN
500 CLP1.96756 PEN
1000 CLP3.93511 PEN
2000 CLP7.87022 PEN
5000 CLP19.67555 PEN
10000 CLP39.35110 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chilean Peso
1 PEN254.12200 CLP
5 PEN1,270.61000 CLP
10 PEN2,541.22000 CLP
20 PEN5,082.44000 CLP
50 PEN12,706.10000 CLP
100 PEN25,412.20000 CLP
250 PEN63,530.50000 CLP
500 PEN127,061.00000 CLP
1000 PEN254,122.00000 CLP
2000 PEN508,244.00000 CLP
5000 PEN1,270,610.00000 CLP
10000 PEN2,541,220.00000 CLP