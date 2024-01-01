Chilean pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CLP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.80 pen

1.000 CLP = 0.003802 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CLP0.00380 PEN
5 CLP0.01901 PEN
10 CLP0.03802 PEN
20 CLP0.07604 PEN
50 CLP0.19011 PEN
100 CLP0.38021 PEN
250 CLP0.95053 PEN
500 CLP1.90105 PEN
1000 CLP3.80210 PEN
2000 CLP7.60420 PEN
5000 CLP19.01050 PEN
10000 CLP38.02100 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chilean Peso
1 PEN263.01300 CLP
5 PEN1,315.06500 CLP
10 PEN2,630.13000 CLP
20 PEN5,260.26000 CLP
50 PEN13,150.65000 CLP
100 PEN26,301.30000 CLP
250 PEN65,753.25000 CLP
500 PEN131,506.50000 CLP
1000 PEN263,013.00000 CLP
2000 PEN526,026.00000 CLP
5000 PEN1,315,065.00000 CLP
10000 PEN2,630,130.00000 CLP