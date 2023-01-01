Chilean pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CLP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
4.33 pen

1.00000 CLP = 0.00433 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CLP0.00433 PEN
5 CLP0.02167 PEN
10 CLP0.04334 PEN
20 CLP0.08667 PEN
50 CLP0.21668 PEN
100 CLP0.43335 PEN
250 CLP1.08338 PEN
500 CLP2.16676 PEN
1000 CLP4.33352 PEN
2000 CLP8.66704 PEN
5000 CLP21.66760 PEN
10000 CLP43.33520 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chilean Peso
1 PEN230.75900 CLP
5 PEN1153.79500 CLP
10 PEN2307.59000 CLP
20 PEN4615.18000 CLP
50 PEN11537.95000 CLP
100 PEN23075.90000 CLP
250 PEN57689.75000 CLP
500 PEN115379.50000 CLP
1000 PEN230759.00000 CLP
2000 PEN461518.00000 CLP
5000 PEN1153795.00000 CLP
10000 PEN2307590.00000 CLP