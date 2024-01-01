1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Chilean pesos

Convert PEN to CLP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $251.9 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
PEN to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CLP
1 PEN to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High253.2830255.5530
Low241.7180241.6120
Average247.3789248.0909
Change4.22%-1.14%
1 PEN to CLP stats

The performance of PEN to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 253.2830 and a 30 day low of 241.7180. This means the 30 day average was 247.3789. The change for PEN to CLP was 4.22.

The performance of PEN to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 255.5530 and a 90 day low of 241.6120. This means the 90 day average was 248.0909. The change for PEN to CLP was -1.14.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chilean Peso
1 PEN251.91300 CLP
5 PEN1,259.56500 CLP
10 PEN2,519.13000 CLP
20 PEN5,038.26000 CLP
50 PEN12,595.65000 CLP
100 PEN25,191.30000 CLP
250 PEN62,978.25000 CLP
500 PEN125,956.50000 CLP
1000 PEN251,913.00000 CLP
2000 PEN503,826.00000 CLP
5000 PEN1,259,565.00000 CLP
10000 PEN2,519,130.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CLP0.00397 PEN
5 CLP0.01985 PEN
10 CLP0.03970 PEN
20 CLP0.07939 PEN
50 CLP0.19848 PEN
100 CLP0.39696 PEN
250 CLP0.99241 PEN
500 CLP1.98482 PEN
1000 CLP3.96963 PEN
2000 CLP7.93926 PEN
5000 CLP19.84815 PEN
10000 CLP39.69630 PEN