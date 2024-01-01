1 Chilean peso to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert CLP to PEN at the real exchange rate
How to convert Chilean pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Chilean Peso
|1 PEN
|252.13200 CLP
|5 PEN
|1260.66000 CLP
|10 PEN
|2521.32000 CLP
|20 PEN
|5042.64000 CLP
|50 PEN
|12606.60000 CLP
|100 PEN
|25213.20000 CLP
|250 PEN
|63033.00000 CLP
|500 PEN
|126066.00000 CLP
|1000 PEN
|252132.00000 CLP
|2000 PEN
|504264.00000 CLP
|5000 PEN
|1260660.00000 CLP
|10000 PEN
|2521320.00000 CLP