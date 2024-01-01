Chilean pesos to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert CLP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
632 xof

$1.000 CLP = CFA0.6321 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66540.6802
Low0.63210.6321
Average0.64510.6547
Change-2.61%-2.63%
1 CLP to XOF stats

The performance of CLP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6654 and a 30 day low of 0.6321. This means the 30 day average was 0.6451. The change for CLP to XOF was -2.61.

The performance of CLP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6802 and a 90 day low of 0.6321. This means the 90 day average was 0.6547. The change for CLP to XOF was -2.63.

How to convert Chilean pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CLP0.63214 XOF
5 CLP3.16068 XOF
10 CLP6.32136 XOF
20 CLP12.64272 XOF
50 CLP31.60680 XOF
100 CLP63.21360 XOF
250 CLP158.03400 XOF
500 CLP316.06800 XOF
1000 CLP632.13600 XOF
2000 CLP1,264.27200 XOF
5000 CLP3,160.68000 XOF
10000 CLP6,321.36000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chilean Peso
1 XOF1.58194 CLP
5 XOF7.90970 CLP
10 XOF15.81940 CLP
20 XOF31.63880 CLP
50 XOF79.09700 CLP
100 XOF158.19400 CLP
250 XOF395.48500 CLP
500 XOF790.97000 CLP
1000 XOF1,581.94000 CLP
2000 XOF3,163.88000 CLP
5000 XOF7,909.70000 CLP
10000 XOF15,819.40000 CLP