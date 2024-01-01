Chilean pesos to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CLP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
49.14 mur

$1.000 CLP = ₨0.04914 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05410.0541
Low0.04870.0487
Average0.05060.0509
Change-3.08%-0.89%
View full history

1 CLP to MUR stats

The performance of CLP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0541 and a 30 day low of 0.0487. This means the 30 day average was 0.0506. The change for CLP to MUR was -3.08.

The performance of CLP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0541 and a 90 day low of 0.0487. This means the 90 day average was 0.0509. The change for CLP to MUR was -0.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 CLP0.04914 MUR
5 CLP0.24571 MUR
10 CLP0.49141 MUR
20 CLP0.98283 MUR
50 CLP2.45707 MUR
100 CLP4.91414 MUR
250 CLP12.28535 MUR
500 CLP24.57070 MUR
1000 CLP49.14140 MUR
2000 CLP98.28280 MUR
5000 CLP245.70700 MUR
10000 CLP491.41400 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 MUR20.34940 CLP
5 MUR101.74700 CLP
10 MUR203.49400 CLP
20 MUR406.98800 CLP
50 MUR1,017.47000 CLP
100 MUR2,034.94000 CLP
250 MUR5,087.35000 CLP
500 MUR10,174.70000 CLP
1000 MUR20,349.40000 CLP
2000 MUR40,698.80000 CLP
5000 MUR101,747.00000 CLP
10000 MUR203,494.00000 CLP