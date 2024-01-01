Chilean pesos to Bahamian dollars today

Convert CLP to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.05 bsd

$1.000 CLP = B$0.001051 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00110.0011
Change-1.71%-1.23%
1 CLP to BSD stats

The performance of CLP to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for CLP to BSD was -1.71.

The performance of CLP to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for CLP to BSD was -1.23.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bahamian Dollar
1 CLP0.00105 BSD
5 CLP0.00526 BSD
10 CLP0.01051 BSD
20 CLP0.02103 BSD
50 CLP0.05257 BSD
100 CLP0.10515 BSD
250 CLP0.26286 BSD
500 CLP0.52573 BSD
1000 CLP1.05145 BSD
2000 CLP2.10290 BSD
5000 CLP5.25725 BSD
10000 CLP10.51450 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BSD951.06500 CLP
5 BSD4,755.32500 CLP
10 BSD9,510.65000 CLP
20 BSD19,021.30000 CLP
50 BSD47,553.25000 CLP
100 BSD95,106.50000 CLP
250 BSD237,766.25000 CLP
500 BSD475,532.50000 CLP
1000 BSD951,065.00000 CLP
2000 BSD1,902,130.00000 CLP
5000 BSD4,755,325.00000 CLP
10000 BSD9,510,650.00000 CLP