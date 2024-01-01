Chilean pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert CLP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
42.57 uyu

$1.000 CLP = $U0.04257 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04430.0443
Low0.04210.0405
Average0.04290.0425
Change-0.53%5.02%
View full history

1 CLP to UYU stats

The performance of CLP to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0443 and a 30 day low of 0.0421. This means the 30 day average was 0.0429. The change for CLP to UYU was -0.53.

The performance of CLP to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0443 and a 90 day low of 0.0405. This means the 90 day average was 0.0425. The change for CLP to UYU was 5.02.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 CLP0.04257 UYU
5 CLP0.21284 UYU
10 CLP0.42568 UYU
20 CLP0.85136 UYU
50 CLP2.12841 UYU
100 CLP4.25681 UYU
250 CLP10.64203 UYU
500 CLP21.28405 UYU
1000 CLP42.56810 UYU
2000 CLP85.13620 UYU
5000 CLP212.84050 UYU
10000 CLP425.68100 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chilean Peso
1 UYU23.49180 CLP
5 UYU117.45900 CLP
10 UYU234.91800 CLP
20 UYU469.83600 CLP
50 UYU1,174.59000 CLP
100 UYU2,349.18000 CLP
250 UYU5,872.95000 CLP
500 UYU11,745.90000 CLP
1000 UYU23,491.80000 CLP
2000 UYU46,983.60000 CLP
5000 UYU117,459.00000 CLP
10000 UYU234,918.00000 CLP