1 thousand Chilean pesos to Uruguayan pesos

Convert CLP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
40.58 uyu

1.00000 CLP = 0.04058 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 CLP0.04058 UYU
5 CLP0.20291 UYU
10 CLP0.40581 UYU
20 CLP0.81163 UYU
50 CLP2.02907 UYU
100 CLP4.05813 UYU
250 CLP10.14532 UYU
500 CLP20.29065 UYU
1000 CLP40.58130 UYU
2000 CLP81.16260 UYU
5000 CLP202.90650 UYU
10000 CLP405.81300 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chilean Peso
1 UYU24.64190 CLP
5 UYU123.20950 CLP
10 UYU246.41900 CLP
20 UYU492.83800 CLP
50 UYU1232.09500 CLP
100 UYU2464.19000 CLP
250 UYU6160.47500 CLP
500 UYU12320.95000 CLP
1000 UYU24641.90000 CLP
2000 UYU49283.80000 CLP
5000 UYU123209.50000 CLP
10000 UYU246419.00000 CLP