Chilean pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert CLP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
45.05 uyu

1.00000 CLP = 0.04505 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086290.3861.494341.676750.9643518.7166
1 GBP1.143911.2426103.41.709511.918181.1031221.4116
1 USD0.920650.804764183.2131.375751.543690.8878517.2313
1 INR0.01106370.009671140.012017410.01653290.0185510.01066960.207075

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 CLP0.04505 UYU
5 CLP0.22523 UYU
10 CLP0.45046 UYU
20 CLP0.90092 UYU
50 CLP2.25231 UYU
100 CLP4.50462 UYU
250 CLP11.26155 UYU
500 CLP22.52310 UYU
1000 CLP45.04620 UYU
2000 CLP90.09240 UYU
5000 CLP225.23100 UYU
10000 CLP450.46200 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chilean Peso
1 UYU22.19940 CLP
5 UYU110.99700 CLP
10 UYU221.99400 CLP
20 UYU443.98800 CLP
50 UYU1109.97000 CLP
100 UYU2219.94000 CLP
250 UYU5549.85000 CLP
500 UYU11099.70000 CLP
1000 UYU22199.40000 CLP
2000 UYU44398.80000 CLP
5000 UYU110997.00000 CLP
10000 UYU221994.00000 CLP