5 Uruguayan pesos to Chilean pesos

Convert UYU to CLP at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = $22.77 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 UYU to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.912523.7560
Low21.595221.5952
Average22.258422.7601
Change5.32%-3.89%
1 UYU to CLP stats

The performance of UYU to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9125 and a 30 day low of 21.5952. This means the 30 day average was 22.2584. The change for UYU to CLP was 5.32.

The performance of UYU to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.7560 and a 90 day low of 21.5952. This means the 90 day average was 22.7601. The change for UYU to CLP was -3.89.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chilean Peso
1 UYU22.76570 CLP
5 UYU113.82850 CLP
10 UYU227.65700 CLP
20 UYU455.31400 CLP
50 UYU1,138.28500 CLP
100 UYU2,276.57000 CLP
250 UYU5,691.42500 CLP
500 UYU11,382.85000 CLP
1000 UYU22,765.70000 CLP
2000 UYU45,531.40000 CLP
5000 UYU113,828.50000 CLP
10000 UYU227,657.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 CLP0.04393 UYU
5 CLP0.21963 UYU
10 CLP0.43926 UYU
20 CLP0.87851 UYU
50 CLP2.19628 UYU
100 CLP4.39256 UYU
250 CLP10.98140 UYU
500 CLP21.96280 UYU
1000 CLP43.92560 UYU
2000 CLP87.85120 UYU
5000 CLP219.62800 UYU
10000 CLP439.25600 UYU