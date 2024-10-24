Uruguayan peso to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Chilean pesos is currently 22.766 today, reflecting a 0.107% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.070% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 23.024 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 22.479 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.825% increase in value.