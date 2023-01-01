1 Chilean peso to Uruguayan pesos

Convert CLP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.04 uyu

1.00000 CLP = 0.04493 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 CLP0.04493 UYU
5 CLP0.22465 UYU
10 CLP0.44930 UYU
20 CLP0.89859 UYU
50 CLP2.24649 UYU
100 CLP4.49297 UYU
250 CLP11.23243 UYU
500 CLP22.46485 UYU
1000 CLP44.92970 UYU
2000 CLP89.85940 UYU
5000 CLP224.64850 UYU
10000 CLP449.29700 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chilean Peso
1 UYU22.25700 CLP
5 UYU111.28500 CLP
10 UYU222.57000 CLP
20 UYU445.14000 CLP
50 UYU1112.85000 CLP
100 UYU2225.70000 CLP
250 UYU5564.25000 CLP
500 UYU11128.50000 CLP
1000 UYU22257.00000 CLP
2000 UYU44514.00000 CLP
5000 UYU111285.00000 CLP
10000 UYU222570.00000 CLP