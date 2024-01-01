Chilean pesos to Danish kroner today

Convert CLP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
7.19 dkk

$1.000 CLP = kr0.007191 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00760.0077
Low0.00720.0072
Average0.00730.0074
Change-2.57%-2.59%
View full history

1 CLP to DKK stats

The performance of CLP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0076 and a 30 day low of 0.0072. This means the 30 day average was 0.0073. The change for CLP to DKK was -2.57.

The performance of CLP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0077 and a 90 day low of 0.0072. This means the 90 day average was 0.0074. The change for CLP to DKK was -2.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Danish Krone
1 CLP0.00719 DKK
5 CLP0.03595 DKK
10 CLP0.07191 DKK
20 CLP0.14382 DKK
50 CLP0.35954 DKK
100 CLP0.71909 DKK
250 CLP1.79772 DKK
500 CLP3.59543 DKK
1000 CLP7.19086 DKK
2000 CLP14.38172 DKK
5000 CLP35.95430 DKK
10000 CLP71.90860 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chilean Peso
1 DKK139.06500 CLP
5 DKK695.32500 CLP
10 DKK1,390.65000 CLP
20 DKK2,781.30000 CLP
50 DKK6,953.25000 CLP
100 DKK13,906.50000 CLP
250 DKK34,766.25000 CLP
500 DKK69,532.50000 CLP
1000 DKK139,065.00000 CLP
2000 DKK278,130.00000 CLP
5000 DKK695,325.00000 CLP
10000 DKK1,390,650.00000 CLP