Chilean pesos to Thai bahts today

Convert CLP to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
37.14 thb

$1.000 CLP = ฿0.03714 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04000.0410
Low0.03710.0371
Average0.03860.0394
Change-5.25%-5.16%
1 CLP to THB stats

The performance of CLP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0400 and a 30 day low of 0.0371. This means the 30 day average was 0.0386. The change for CLP to THB was -5.25.

The performance of CLP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0410 and a 90 day low of 0.0371. This means the 90 day average was 0.0394. The change for CLP to THB was -5.16.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Thai Baht
1 CLP0.03714 THB
5 CLP0.18569 THB
10 CLP0.37137 THB
20 CLP0.74275 THB
50 CLP1.85687 THB
100 CLP3.71373 THB
250 CLP9.28432 THB
500 CLP18.56865 THB
1000 CLP37.13730 THB
2000 CLP74.27460 THB
5000 CLP185.68650 THB
10000 CLP371.37300 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chilean Peso
1 THB26.92710 CLP
5 THB134.63550 CLP
10 THB269.27100 CLP
20 THB538.54200 CLP
50 THB1,346.35500 CLP
100 THB2,692.71000 CLP
250 THB6,731.77500 CLP
500 THB13,463.55000 CLP
1000 THB26,927.10000 CLP
2000 THB53,854.20000 CLP
5000 THB134,635.50000 CLP
10000 THB269,271.00000 CLP