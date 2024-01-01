Chilean pesos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CLP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
499.61 kzt

$1.000 CLP = ₸0.4996 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52420.5242
Low0.49640.4688
Average0.50810.4955
Change-1.77%5.73%
View full history

1 CLP to KZT stats

The performance of CLP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5242 and a 30 day low of 0.4964. This means the 30 day average was 0.5081. The change for CLP to KZT was -1.77.

The performance of CLP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5242 and a 90 day low of 0.4688. This means the 90 day average was 0.4955. The change for CLP to KZT was 5.73.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CLP0.49961 KZT
5 CLP2.49804 KZT
10 CLP4.99608 KZT
20 CLP9.99216 KZT
50 CLP24.98040 KZT
100 CLP49.96080 KZT
250 CLP124.90200 KZT
500 CLP249.80400 KZT
1000 CLP499.60800 KZT
2000 CLP999.21600 KZT
5000 CLP2,498.04000 KZT
10000 CLP4,996.08000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chilean Peso
1 KZT2.00157 CLP
5 KZT10.00785 CLP
10 KZT20.01570 CLP
20 KZT40.03140 CLP
50 KZT100.07850 CLP
100 KZT200.15700 CLP
250 KZT500.39250 CLP
500 KZT1,000.78500 CLP
1000 KZT2,001.57000 CLP
2000 KZT4,003.14000 CLP
5000 KZT10,007.85000 CLP
10000 KZT20,015.70000 CLP