Chilean pesos to Algerian dinars today

Convert CLP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
141.20 dzd

$1.000 CLP = دج0.1412 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14810.1512
Low0.14050.1405
Average0.14340.1450
Change-1.63%-1.19%
1 CLP to DZD stats

The performance of CLP to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1481 and a 30 day low of 0.1405. This means the 30 day average was 0.1434. The change for CLP to DZD was -1.63.

The performance of CLP to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1512 and a 90 day low of 0.1405. This means the 90 day average was 0.1450. The change for CLP to DZD was -1.19.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 CLP0.14120 DZD
5 CLP0.70602 DZD
10 CLP1.41203 DZD
20 CLP2.82406 DZD
50 CLP7.06015 DZD
100 CLP14.12030 DZD
250 CLP35.30075 DZD
500 CLP70.60150 DZD
1000 CLP141.20300 DZD
2000 CLP282.40600 DZD
5000 CLP706.01500 DZD
10000 CLP1,412.03000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 DZD7.08201 CLP
5 DZD35.41005 CLP
10 DZD70.82010 CLP
20 DZD141.64020 CLP
50 DZD354.10050 CLP
100 DZD708.20100 CLP
250 DZD1,770.50250 CLP
500 DZD3,541.00500 CLP
1000 DZD7,082.01000 CLP
2000 DZD14,164.02000 CLP
5000 DZD35,410.05000 CLP
10000 DZD70,820.10000 CLP