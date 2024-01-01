20 Chilean pesos to Algerian dinars

Convert CLP to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 clp
2.79 dzd

1.00000 CLP = 0.13934 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 CLP0.13934 DZD
5 CLP0.69671 DZD
10 CLP1.39343 DZD
20 CLP2.78686 DZD
50 CLP6.96715 DZD
100 CLP13.93430 DZD
250 CLP34.83575 DZD
500 CLP69.67150 DZD
1000 CLP139.34300 DZD
2000 CLP278.68600 DZD
5000 CLP696.71500 DZD
10000 CLP1393.43000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 DZD7.17655 CLP
5 DZD35.88275 CLP
10 DZD71.76550 CLP
20 DZD143.53100 CLP
50 DZD358.82750 CLP
100 DZD717.65500 CLP
250 DZD1794.13750 CLP
500 DZD3588.27500 CLP
1000 DZD7176.55000 CLP
2000 DZD14353.10000 CLP
5000 DZD35882.75000 CLP
10000 DZD71765.50000 CLP